Afenyo-Markin Rebuts Military Convoy Claims, Defends Use of Police Outriders as Precedent

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has dismissed allegations that he travels with a 50-vehicle military convoy, calling the claim “a product of pure imagination,” while defending his use of police outriders as a standard privilege extended to past parliamentary leaders.

His remarks follow a heated televised debate on the perks accorded to state officials, during which Majority Chief Whip Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor indirectly accused an unnamed Majority Leader of flaunting excessive security detail.

Though Dafeamekpor did not explicitly name Afenyo-Markin during the February 22 edition of KeyPoints, private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu identified the Minority Leader as the subject of the critique. Afenyo-Markin, who phoned into the program, firmly denied the convoy allegation: “I have never had 50 military vehicles follow me. That assertion is baseless and false,” he stated.

Addressing the broader issue of security protocols, Afenyo-Markin acknowledged utilizing police outriders but stressed that the practice is neither new nor unique to his tenure. He cited predecessors, including former Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu and ex-Nandom MP Dr. Benjamin Kumbuor, as beneficiaries of similar arrangements. “This isn’t about personal privilege—it’s about functionality. The role demands constant movement, and outriders help ensure efficiency,” he explained.

The exchange has reignited debates over the transparency and proportionality of resources allocated to high-ranking officials. Critics argue that such perks, while framed as operational necessities, risk normalizing elitism in public service. Others, however, contend that security measures for legislative leaders are justified given their visibility and responsibilities.

Political analysts note that the controversy underscores deeper tensions within Ghana’s governance framework, where perceptions of entitlement often clash with public expectations of modesty. Afenyo-Markin’s reference to historical precedents seeks to deflect accusations of personal excess, but opponents argue that precedent alone does not legitimize practices in need of reform.

As the discourse unfolds, civil society groups have renewed calls for clear, enforceable guidelines on official privileges to prevent abuse. For now, the Minority Leader’s rebuttal highlights a recurring theme in Ghanaian politics: the delicate balance between legitimate operational needs and the optics of leadership in a nation keenly attuned to accountability.