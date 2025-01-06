Afenyo-Markin Reflects on Challenges of Leading in Divided 8th Parliament

In a candid reflection on his tenure during the 8th Parliament, Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin opened up about the difficulties he faced in managing a divided legislature.

Speaking during the final session on January 6, 2025, Afenyo-Markin did not shy away from acknowledging the significant challenges of navigating a Parliament split between the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He described the NDC Minority as “tough, stubborn, and difficult,” attributing much of the political gridlock to their resistance to compromise, which he suggested stemmed from their belief in an eventual return to power. Afenyo-Markin’s remarks highlighted the tensions that permeated Parliament, noting how his combative leadership style was often misunderstood by both his colleagues and the public.

“Mr. Speaker, many did not understand why I was combative on several occasions. Some didn’t know how the heat was on me and were saying, ‘You are Majority Leader, reach out,’” Afenyo-Markin explained. He emphasized that the evenly split nature of Parliament created a high-pressure environment, where cooperation was necessary but difficult to achieve.

Afenyo-Markin further pointed to the Minority’s reluctance to engage in agreements, speculating that their confidence in the possibility of returning to power made them unwilling to meet halfway on crucial government matters. “The Minority were such a tough, stubborn, difficult side. Mr. Speaker, you could never have an agreement with them because they were smelling power—and I understand, rightly so,” he stated.

His reflections shed light on the intense political atmosphere of the 8th Parliament and the challenges faced by those in leadership positions trying to navigate an increasingly polarized political landscape.