Afenyo-Markin Teases NDC Colleagues Over Future Roles in Parliament

In a lively moment on the floor of Parliament, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin lightened the mood with a playful jab at his colleagues in the National Democratic Congress (NDC), offering some cheeky insights into their potential futures in government.

As discussions unfolded, Afenyo-Markin seized the opportunity to share his thoughts on the upcoming reshuffling, especially within the ranks of the NDC. “Mr. Speaker, I can see the incoming Majority Leader and his deputy conferring. Those of us in opposition, we know more things than those of you in government,” he quipped, instantly drawing the attention of his peers.

He continued, adding a teasing yet cryptic remark: “So if you ask me, I can tell all of you where you are going. But you don’t know. That is how it is. I know. Armah Kofi Buah is going to land. Yeah, you are going to land. Are you scared? Nobody will stop it. If destiny has it for you, you will get it. Why are you scared?”

His comments were met with laughter across the chamber, with some MPs reacting to the lighthearted tone and the possible implications of his words.

Not content with just one remark, Afenyo-Markin’s playful mood carried on, as he hinted at the future roles of some of his colleagues: “Kwame Abodza is going to roads and highways. Yeah, we know Ahmed Ibrahim is going to local government. And a lot of you will remain at the backbench.”

The light banter brought an unexpected burst of energy to what is typically a serious parliamentary session. Afenyo-Markin’s comments were not only a demonstration of his wit but also underscored the underlying competition among MPs for coveted cabinet positions. As the NDC grapples with possible reshuffles and appointments, his teasing remarks provided a humorous reminder of the political jockeying that is taking place behind the scenes.

In his usual charismatic style, Afenyo-Markin seamlessly blended humour with political commentary, leaving a memorable moment that highlighted the dynamic nature of Ghana’s parliamentary proceedings.