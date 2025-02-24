Afenyo-Markin to NDC: “You’ve Won—Now Govern, Don’t Settle Scores”

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Minority Leader and Effutu Member of Parliament, has issued a pointed challenge to Ghana’s ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), urging the party to prioritize governance over political retaliation.

In a candid interview on the Asaase Breakfast Show, Afenyo-Markin warned the NDC against indulging in witch hunts or mass dismissals of public sector workers, arguing that such actions would undermine stability and erode public trust.

“You have won. You have a promise to fulfill. Stay focused and do your work,” he declared, addressing the NDC’s post-election strategy. His remarks come amid rising concerns over reports of politically motivated dismissals in state institutions, a practice he condemned as counterproductive. “Governance is a continuum,” he stressed. “If past administrations fired workers for political reasons, must we perpetuate that cycle? It serves no national interest.”

Afenyo-Markin reserved sharp criticism for the reported sacking of employees in state-owned enterprises, emphasizing that these entities operate independently of government funding. “These companies generate their own revenue. Their staffing decisions don’t burden the national budget, so why target them?” he questioned, suggesting the moves reek of vindictiveness rather than fiscal prudence.

The lawmaker’s warnings carried a broader philosophical edge. Using a vivid metaphor, he likened political power to “an ice block placed on your tongue—it starts melting the moment it touches you.” His message was clear: overreach today could hasten the NDC’s downfall tomorrow. “Political dissatisfaction often begins within the ruling party itself,” he noted, hinting that internal strife over punitive policies could alienate even loyal supporters.

The comments tap into a deeper tension in Ghana’s political culture, where transitions of power have historically been marred by score-settling. Afenyo-Markin’s appeal reflects growing public weariness with partisan vendettas, particularly in a struggling economy where job security remains a visceral concern. His stance also raises questions about the NDC’s ability to balance its reform agenda with the optics of fairness—a tightrope walk for any government seeking lasting legitimacy.

While Afenyo-Markin’s remarks align with his role as opposition leader, they also underscore a rare plea for cross-party accountability. By framing governance as a “continuum,” he implicitly challenges the NDC to rise above the fray and break Ghana’s cycle of retaliatory politics. Whether the ruling party heeds this advice—or dismisses it as partisan rhetoric—could shape not only its legacy but also the nation’s faith in its democratic institutions.

For now, the ball rests in the NDC’s court. As Afenyo-Markin put it: “This is their moment to govern, not to grind axes.” How they respond may determine whether Ghana’s political ice melts slowly—or cracks under the heat of self-inflicted crises.