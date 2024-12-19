Afenyo-Markin Urges Calm and Realism After NDC’s Election Victory

In an interview on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Member of Parliament for Effutu and outgoing Majority Leader of Parliament, shared his views on the current political landscape following the NDC’s victory in the recent elections.

While acknowledging the electoral results, Afenyo-Markin urged his supporters to remain calm and temper their expectations of the new government. He emphasized the importance of managing these expectations realistically, reassuring his followers: “All I tell my people is to remain calm and take it easy,” adding, “I am not wishing doom on them, but I am telling them the reality, and they know it.”

The seasoned politician, known for his outspoken nature, also expressed concern over the tactics employed by the NDC during its campaign. He cautioned against relying on mischief and propaganda to secure political victories, warning that while such strategies may yield temporary success, they could have long-term negative consequences. “If you run a campaign of mischief and propaganda to win, it is not a better campaign. It will benefit you today, but tomorrow it will affect you,” he remarked.