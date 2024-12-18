Afenyo-Markin Warns NDC on Potential Pitfalls of Supermajority in Upcoming Parliament

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, a key member of Ghana’s New Patriotic Party (NPP), expressed concerns about the potential challenges the National Democratic Congress (NDC) may face with an expected supermajority in the upcoming Parliament.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, Afenyo-Markin cautioned that while the NDC’s growing majority might appear to be a triumph, it could lead to inefficiencies in governance.

Afenyo-Markin emphasized the risks of an excessively large parliamentary bloc. “There’s a fine line between strength in numbers and spreading your resources too thin,” he said, warning that an overextended majority could dilute the effectiveness of the party’s legislative agenda. He also pointed out the challenge of balancing parliamentary duties with constituency responsibilities, suggesting that MPs who try to serve both roles might weaken their influence in Parliament.

Reflecting on the NPP’s previous experience, he cautioned the NDC against becoming complacent with its numbers, a risk he believes led to the NPP’s decline in the last elections. “There’s a danger of getting too comfortable with a supermajority and forgetting the real work of governance,” Afenyo-Markin noted.

He concluded by emphasizing that a parliamentary majority does not guarantee success, urging the NDC to remain focused on effective governance and ensure that all members, whether new or experienced, understand their roles and responsibilities. “Numbers alone cannot guarantee progress—staying grounded in governance is key,” he said.