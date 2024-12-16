Afenyo Markin Will Accept Minority Leadership Role in 9th Parliament

Alexander Afenyo Markin, the Member of Parliament for Effutu, has announced that he would graciously accept the position of Minority Leader if appointed in the upcoming 9th Parliament.

Addressing the media in Parliament, Afenyo Markin clarified that his earlier comments, in which he stated he would not sit on the minority side due to spiritual reasons, were specific to the 8th Parliament. He emphasized that those remarks should be understood in their proper context.

“I remain the leader of government business and majority leader until the 6th of January 2025. I said it was inappropriate for me to sit on the minority bench while not being the minority leader,” he explained. “However, if I am appointed as the minority leader on the 7th of January, I will sit on the minority bench and hold them accountable,” he added.

The comments come after a period of political tension in Ghana’s Parliament, marked by a series of developments including the Speaker’s decision to declare the seats of several Members of Parliament vacant for opting to become independents.

Afenyo Markin’s statement echoes his earlier position in which he rejected the idea of sitting on the minority bench when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus declared themselves the majority in Parliament. At that time, he stated that spiritually, it would not be appropriate for him to join the minority side, regardless of the political situation.

With Parliament now in session after weeks of inactivity, the political landscape in the House is expected to evolve as the 9th Parliament approaches its leadership reshuffle.