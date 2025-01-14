Afenyo-Markin’s Tentacles Ought to be Curbed to Prevent Further Mischief

The shameless Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu and Micro Minority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, recently claimed to be privy to the yet to be released final ministerial appointment list of His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama. According to the Micro Minority Leader, “… Those of us in opposition, we know more things than you in government. So, if you ask me, I can tell all of you where you are going. But you don’t know. That is how it is”.

During the lawless Presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo, Afenyo-Markin was virtually in charge of all aspects of running the government through his poodles at Jubilee House to perpetuate injustice against some people who were going about their lawfully assigned duties.

A Divisional Police Commander in Effutu was transferred arbitrarily to Dawurampong in 2024 allegedly on orders of Afenyo-Markin for failing to comply with Afenyo’s illegal orders.

The Effutu Municipal Electoral Officer was similarly transferred in Rambo style to the Volta Region in 2024 arising out of her refusal to circumvent the electoral process for the benefit of the Micro Minority Leader.

Two of the four government appointees on the UEW Governing Council that was sworn-in somewhere in 2023, were ‘smuggled’ onto the list

allegedly at the behest of Afenyo-Markin.

The two were not part of the original list that was sent to the Council of State for approval, hence the Minister initially refused to swear the said two in. Phone calls were made by these ‘imposters’ and the Minister was ordered by the powers that be at Jubilee House to swear them in.

A Professor at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), who was appointed Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) in 2020, and was penciled down for reappointment for a second term in 2022, had his name miraculously erased upon the file’s return to the Office of the President after the Council of State had given him the green light.

Between 2022 and 2024, Afenyo-Markin tried unsuccessfully to use his stranglehold on the NPP government to get me dismissed from the employ of UEW. Frema and Bediatuo, allegedly acting on the orders of Afenyo-Markin, harassed my University top officials to sack me. To the extent that the UEW officials were directed by the politically doomed duo at Jubilee House to pay me six months salary and terminate my contract.

To curb the wings of Afenyo-Markin, the entire administrative staff at the Office of the President should be transferred in order to cut off Afenyo-Markin’s ‘supply lines’, if indeed there was some truth in the Micro Minority Leader’s submission in Parliament on Thursday, 9 January, 2025.

The names of all the law abiding Ghanaians who suffered this arbitrariness and those who benefited from it, are available upon request by the relevant authorities.

If Afenyo-Markin had any shame, he wouldn’t have accepted the position of Micro Minority Leader, considering his utterances on the issue of Majority/Minority in the run up to the December 7 Elections.

Dr. Alhassan Salifu Bawah

(unfazed son of the upright peasant farmer)