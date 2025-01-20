Afetsi Awoonor Assumes Acting MD Role at BOST with Strong Union Backing

In a strategic move to revitalize the leadership at the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST), Afetsi Awoonor, scion of the esteemed Ghanaian poet Prof Kofi Awoonor, has been appointed as the acting Managing Director. This decision, as per the Constitution’s Article 195(1), awaits the necessary consultations and advice from the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, following the departure of Edwin Alfred Provencal amidst swirling corruption allegations.

Awoonor steps into this significant position with nearly two decades of diverse business and public sector experience under his belt. As a prominent figure at DOC Africa, he successfully restructured Liberia’s mining initiatives, generating a remarkable $2 billion in projected revenue. His remarkable acumen in energy strategy, financial modeling, and relationship building has garnered him a sterling reputation in sub-Saharan Africa’s extractive industries, particularly oil, gas, and mining.

Hailing from a rich background of pioneering projects, Awoonor has orchestrated groundbreaking ventures, from revolutionizing national petroleum reserve schemes to crafting innovative mining contracts that have fostered billions in revenue. His expertise spans over 20 nations in Africa, with a global presence apparent in his influential appearances at prestigious events across the globe.

Awoonor’s past engagement as BOST’s Government Relations and Business Development Manager in 2016 attests to his commitment to bolstering Ghana’s energy security and fostering regional trade alliances. Additionally, his establishment of JBW Limited in 2011, operating in defence and energy technology sectors in Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, underscores his innovative approach to industry advancement.

Amidst these developments, the Senior Staff Union of BOST has expressed unwavering support for Awoonor’s incumbency as the new MD. Their resounding vote of confidence in his adept leadership showcases optimism for the company’s bright future under his guidance. Moreover, the union’s gratitude extends to President Mahama for entrusting Awoonor with this pivotal role, reflecting a dedication to appointing capable individuals to spearhead vital institutions in Ghana.