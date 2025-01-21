Afetsi Awoonor is BOST’s new MD

The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) has appointed Afetsi Awoonor as its new Managing Director, effective January 20, 2025, a move expected to bring a fresh strategic approach to one of West Africa’s most vital oil infrastructure companies.

This significant leadership transition, announced under President John Dramani Mahama’s administration, signals a commitment to strengthening the country’s energy sector.

Awoonor, who brings nearly a decade of experience in the oil and gas sector, officially took over from outgoing Managing Director, Dr. Edwin Provencal, in a formal handover ceremony at BOST’s Head Office in Accra. Awoonor’s previous experience as Senior Partner at DOC Africa and his role as Regional Head of Sales and Marketing at Convenio Energy have positioned him well for the challenges ahead at BOST. His extensive background in hydrocarbon trading across Southern Africa is expected to be pivotal as he takes on this new role.

His return to BOST is a notable development, as Awoonor had previously served as the Manager of Government Relations in 2016-2017. Reflecting on his new responsibilities, Awoonor expressed his appreciation for Dr. Provencal’s leadership and stated his intentions to build upon the foundation laid by his predecessor. “My focus will be on strengthening the company’s operations, fostering a culture of collaboration, and driving innovation to ensure we meet the evolving needs of the energy sector,” he remarked.

The appointment has been widely welcomed across various sectors. The Senior Staff Union of BOST expressed its full support for Awoonor, pledging cooperation to help meet the company’s strategic goals. Similarly, local political groups such as the Ketu North branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lauded his dedication and competence, emphasizing the importance of selecting leaders based on merit and expertise.

Awoonor’s impressive academic credentials, which include an Executive Master’s in International Oil & Gas Leadership from the Geneva Graduate Institute and a Master’s in Oil and Gas Management from IFP School, underscore his technical prowess in the energy sector. This is complemented by his hands-on experience, particularly his previous involvement in managing key relationships within the oil and gas industry, including working with refineries, oil companies, and public and private sector entities.

In addition to his corporate achievements, Awoonor has also shown a commitment to social development through the Afetsi Awoonor Foundation, which focuses on empowering local youth and women through education, mentorship, and entrepreneurship initiatives.

BOST, established in 1993, plays a central role in Ghana’s energy security and distribution infrastructure. With Awoonor at the helm, the company is expected to further its mandate in ensuring the country’s bulk oil storage and transportation systems are effectively managed to meet both national and regional energy demands. His leadership comes at a crucial time when Ghana’s energy sector continues to evolve, and his expertise is likely to play a key role in shaping its future growth.