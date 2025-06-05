Affirmative Action Coalition Equips Civic Actors to Advance Ghana’s Gender Equity Law

The Affirmative Action Law Coalition, hosted by ABANTU for Development, has organized a two-day training workshop for civic actors to equip them with the requisite knowledge and advocacy skills needed to support effective implementation of Ghana’s newly enacted Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act, 2024 (Act 1121).

The workshop, held in Accra at Sunlodge Hotel, brought together representatives from civil society organizations, media houses, and governance institutions to deepen their understanding of the law’s provisions, enhance their advocacy capabilities, and promote accurate, responsible public reporting on its progress.

Landmark Gender Equity Act Passed

The Gender Equity Act, passed by Parliament on July 30, 2024, and assented to by the President on September 11, 2024, represents a major milestone in Ghana’s efforts to enhance women’s representation in political and public leadership. The law requires that at least 30 percent of appointed and elected leadership positions be held by women by 2026.

Historic Law Requires Effective Implementation

The Convenor of the Affirmative Action Law Coalition, Sheila Minkah-Premo Esq, during her presentation described the passage of the law as historic but cautioned that the more challenging task lies ahead—translating the legislation into meaningful action.

“This law marks a turning point in Ghana’s governance,” Minkah-Premo said. “Passing it was essential, but the real work now is ensuring it is fully implemented and its objectives realized.”

She traced the long advocacy journey that began with the initial drafting of the law in 2011, noting the sustained collaboration among the coalition, civil society, government agencies, and development partners such as ABANTU for Development, Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES), and Women in Broadcasting (WiB).

Implementation Challenges and Progress

Minkah-Premo noted that the law’s implementation coincided with a politically sensitive period during the 2024 elections, causing initial delays.

However, she expressed optimism following the appointment of the new Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, who has shown strong commitment to the law’s enforcement.

“Within weeks of her swearing-in, the Minister engaged civil society to discuss expectations and prioritized affirmative action as a key agenda,” she said.

She also provided updates on the formation of the Gender Equity Commission (GEC), responsible for overseeing the law’s enforcement.

Delays in establishing the commission were due largely to challenges in securing nominations from various institutions, many of which awaited ministerial appointments before submitting candidates.

“As of April 2025, most ministries have submitted their nominations, and the list is now pending final approval,” Minkah-Premo said. “The Minister appears determined to get the commission operational, and civil society stands ready to collaborate with the GEC to advance the law’s objectives.”

Progress Towards Gender Targets

On progress toward the 30 percent target, she noted that while national goals have not yet been met, some sectors have made notable advances. The judiciary, for example, has nearly achieved gender parity, with women occupying approximately 49.7 percent of leadership roles.

“The judiciary stands out as a success story,” she said. “However, the executive and legislative arms lag behind. Women currently hold only about 14.5 percent of parliamentary seats and 4 percent of elected district assembly positions.”

Minkah-Premo also highlighted structural challenges within the legislature, explaining that the current Parliament’s term runs until 2028, making it unlikely that the 30 percent target will be achieved within this cycle.

She further pointed to constitutional limitations that hinder enforcement and noted that the coalition has submitted proposals to the Constitutional Review Committee to strengthen gender inclusiveness provisions.

The Role of Public Education and Collaboration

The Coordinator of the Affirmative Action Law Coalition, Becky Ahadzi, emphasized the critical role of public education and dispelling misconceptions about the law.

“Effective advocacy depends on civic actors and the media having a full understanding of the law. Many myths surround the Affirmative Action Act, and our role is to replace those with clear, factual information,” she stated.

She stressed the importance of sustained collaboration among civil society, media, government agencies, and citizens to hold institutions accountable and ensure the law’s successful implementation

Workshop Focus and Coalition Efforts

The workshop featured sessions covering the law’s history, legal framework, monitoring approaches, and media engagement strategies to build a nationwide culture of gender equity awareness.

Since the Act’s passage, the Affirmative Action Law Coalition has intensified efforts to monitor government progress, advocate for compliance, and mobilize civic participation.

The Coalition calls on all stakeholders—from policymakers to community leaders—to actively contribute toward realizing Ghana’s vision of equitable representation in leadership.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh