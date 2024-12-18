Affirmative Action Law Coalition Criticizes Gender Imbalance in Government Transition Team

The Affirmative Action Law Coalition has raised concerns over the gender imbalance in the newly appointed government transition team, calling for immediate corrective action to include more women.

The 24-member transition team, which consists of only four women—three from the outgoing administration and one from the incoming government—has been described as problematic by the Coalition.

Becky Ahadzi, Coordinator of the Affirmative Action Law Coalition and a private legal practitioner, criticized the composition, highlighting that the representation of women falls short of the requirements outlined in the recently enacted Affirmative Action Law.

According to Ahadzi, the outgoing government’s team includes just three women out of 13 members, representing less than 15%, while the incoming government’s team has only one woman out of 11 members, which amounts to less than 10%. She described this as a violation of the law’s provisions and called for a rectification to ensure adequate representation of women.

“We believe that this is a flout of what the law is supposed to do,” Ahadzi remarked, urging for a restructured transition team that reflects the necessary gender balance.

The Coalition also expressed its intention to monitor appointments made by President-elect John Dramani Mahama, urging full compliance with the Affirmative Action Law in his upcoming government.

“We are keenly watching and we are going to hold them accountable,” Ahadzi concluded, emphasizing the Coalition’s commitment to ensuring gender equality in governance.