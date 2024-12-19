Affirmative Action Law Flouted: Only 16% Women in Transition Team

The Affirmative Action Law Coalition has called out both the incumbent and incoming governments for failing to meet the legally mandated 30% quota for women in presidential appointments, as outlined in the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act, 2024 (Act 1121).

In a press release issued by Affirmative Action Law Coalition and signed by the Convener, Sheila Minkah-Premo Esq, highlighted the glaring underrepresentation of women in the newly inaugurated transition team, where only four women were included in a 23-member team—representing a mere 16%.

Additionally, the coalition expressed deep concern over the complete absence of women in the anti-corruption team announced by the incoming government.

“This blatant disregard for gender equity in decision-making processes undermines the principles of inclusivity that the Affirmative Action Act seeks to promote,” the coalition stated.

The coalition emphasized the benefits of diverse leadership, citing research that shows teams with balanced gender representation are more effective and make better decisions. They urged the government to rectify this oversight immediately by ensuring compliance with the 30% quota.

“It is imperative that the government sets a positive example for gender equality and diversity in leadership positions,” the coalition asserted.

The Affirmative Action Law Coalition is pressing for immediate action to uphold the law and ensure that women are adequately represented in key decision-making roles. This, they argue, is not only a legal requirement but also a crucial step toward fostering equitable and inclusive governance.

Below is the full statement

PRESS RELEASE ON GOVERNMENT’S NON COMPLIANCE – AA LAW COALITION- final 20

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh