AFG Launches 2022 Africa@Scale Summit in Cape Town

AFG (Africa Foresight Group), the tech talent platform with the largest network of freelance consultants in Africa, has officially announced the launch of its 4th annual Africa@Scale Summit on 1 – 2 December 2022. Held at the Mount Nelson Hotel in Cape Town, South Africa, this year’s exclusive event brings together visionary business leaders from across Africa to forge strategic connections and innovative strategies, which will be leveraged to pursue global growth opportunities from the continent. Requests for official invitations can be made via the following link.

With the Africa@Scale Summit initially launched in 2019, previous editions have featured a number of Africa’s leading business figures as speakers including Aliko Dangote, Herbert Wigwe and Dr. Obiageli “Oby” Ezekwesili. This year’s theme is entitled ‘Reconstructing The Future’ and will be uncovering emerging trends and ideas that can generate massive value for Africa. It will also feature a host of curated conversations about the future positioning of African people and businesses in the world with honoured participants including Kuseni Dlamini, Chairman of Massmart Holdings and Aspen as well as Moky Makura, Executive Director of Africa No Filter.

Yasmin Kumi, Founder and CEO at AFG, says “With the dynamics of economic and political power shifting by the hour across the globe, we are living in unprecedented times and Africa’s position in the world is constantly evolving. For the continent’s business leaders, there is little time for much-needed reflection and strategy on the long-term implications of these changes on their companies.”

“However, through this year’s edition of Africa@Scale, we’re providing an open forum for these leaders to form strong partnerships and exchange ideas on not only how African businesses can accelerate the pathway towards economic recovery, but also establish catalytic, long-term growth which will power the continent forward for years to come.”

Rasheeda Seghosime, Co-Founder and COO at AFG, adds “This year, we’re prioritising thought-provoking and purposeful interactions on a range of topics including Africa’s representation on the Fortune 500 list, the global positioning of locally-produced goods and the continent’s portrayal in international media. Our goal is for all of our attendees to establish strong personal connections with each other and key action points for their 2023 business agendas.”

Over the last four years, Africa@Scale has become a leading forum for high-level African leaders, investors and policymakers to find innovative pathways for top companies from the continent to develop into global champions and strengthen the positioning of African people. This will be the first in-person edition of the Summit since the global pandemic in 2020.

Launched in 2016, AFG is spearheading the future of freelancing through its proprietary, ML-powered tool ‘Peralta’ – a digital market network training top consulting freelancers and intelligently connecting them with businesses to accelerate growth in emerging markets. With its clients including leading African companies, investment funds and development agencies, the startup plans to create over 250,000 jobs in an estimated $175bn global market.