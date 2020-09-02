A total of 37 militants including three commanders have been confirmed dead as fighting planes struck Taliban gatherings in Afghanistan’s northern Faryab province on Wednesday, army spokesman in the northern region Mohammad Hanif Rezai said.

“Acting on tip-off the fighting planes struck the gathering of Taliban militants in the restive Qaysar and Khawja Sabzposh districts early Wednesday morning, killing 37 including notorious commanders Mullah Sadiq, Mullah Basir and Faizullah on the spot,” Rezai told Xinhua.

More than a dozen others sustained injuries in the air raids, said the official.

Describing the strikes as “pre-emptive action,” the official contended that the Taliban fighters were gathered for chalking out plans to stormed security checkpoints in the said districts but their design had been foiled.

Taliban militants who are operational in parts of Faryab province with Maimana as its capital 425 km northwest of Kabul have yet to make comment.