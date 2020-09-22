Five militants were killed as fighting planes struck Taliban militants in Sozma Qala district of Afghanistan’s northern Sari Pul province on Monday, provincial police said in a statement here Tuesday.

According to the statement, the Taliban militants were attacking security checkpoints in Sozma Qala district on Monday afternoon when the fighting planes targeted the insurgents, killing five on the spot, forcing the insurgents to flee.

Three more insurgents were injured in the air raids, the statement said.

The Taliban outfit has yet to make comments.