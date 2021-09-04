Afghan Authorities Ask Universities to Present Proposals on Separate Education

Universities in Afghanistan have a few days to present their proposals on separate education for girls, the Afghan 1TV channel reports citing the Higher Education Ministry.

The Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) has asked higher education institutions in Afghanistan to present proposals on segregating male and female students into separate classes, 1TV said on Saturday, adding that the universities have three days to come up with the proposals.

At the end of August, the Taliban-appointed acting higher education minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, said that male and female students in Afghanistan would be allowed to study in separate classrooms.

On Friday, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Fox News that Afghan women are allowed to work and receive an education as long as they wear a hijab.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told Italy’s La Repubblica newspaper that they did not plan to include female ministers in a new unity government, as women cannot serve as ministers under Sharia law. He did not rule out that women would be allowed to take on minor roles in the administration, police and judiciary.

Earlier this week, Afghan women held a demonstration in the capital city of Kabul demanding participation in the national government and respect for their rights.