Afghan Cities Fell Faster Than Anyone Could Anticipate – Security Adviser

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday that the speed with which Afghan cities fell was greater than anyone could anticipate and also noted that despite the training and equipment provided by the United States, the Afghan army did not have enough will to fight.

“It is certainly the case that the speed with which cities fell was much greater than anyone anticipated, including the Afghans, including many of the analysts … and part of the reason for this is that at the end of the day despite the fact that we spent 20 years and tens of billions of dollars to give the best equipment, the best training and the best capacity to the Afghan national security forces we could not give them the will and they ultimately decided they would not fight for Kabul,” Sullivan said in an interview with Today show.