Afghanistan’s Consultative Loya Jirga, or the grand assembly of elders and chieftains, gathered here on Friday to decide the fate of 400 Taliban inmates from government prisons.

More than 3,000 elders, chieftains and delegates from across the war-battered country met in Kabul to discuss and decide the fate of more than 400 Taliban prisoners, who according to officials are involved in major crimes and terrorist activities including deadly bombings, kidnapping and killing of government employees and civilians.

The Afghan government has already freed more than 5,000 Taliban inmates but opposed the release of more than 400 convicted prisoners.

The exchange of 5,000 Taliban detainees with 1,000 Afghan troopers is part of a U.S.-Taliban peace deal to facilitate the intra-Afghan dialogue and the pullout of U.S.-led foreign forces from Afghanistan to end the prolonged war in the country.

The Taliban group has refused to talk with the Afghan government unless the 5,000 Taliban detainees and the controversial 400 prisoners are released.