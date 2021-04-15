The government of Afghanistan respects the U.S. decision on troops withdrawal from the militancy-plagued country, spokesman for the Afghan presidential palace Dawa khan Minapal said Thursday.

According to Minapal, the presidents of Afghanistan and the United States had a phone conversation on Wednesday night, discussing the U.S. decision to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11.”Tonight, I had a call with President (Joe) Biden in which we discussed the U.S. decision to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan by early September.

The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan respects the U.S. decision and we will work with our U.S. partners to ensure a smooth transition,” Menapal quoted Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani as saying.

The upcoming Sept. 11 is the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that drew the United States into war in Afghanistan.

The latest U.S. decision extends the deadline negotiated between the previous U.S. administration and the Afghan Taliban last year to pull U.S. troops out of the country on May 1.

The Pentagon said that there are roughly 2,500 U.S. troops in Afghanistan, but U.S. media recently said the number did not include 1,000 more U.S. special forces in the Asian country. Besides, about 7,000 NATO troops in Afghanistan rely on U.S. logistics and security support.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleEU to borrow €800 billion to fund recovery from COVID-19
Next articleTension In C/R NPP Over Missing GH¢21Billion School Feeding Cash
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here