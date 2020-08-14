Six militants and two policemen were killed in clashes which erupted outside Kunduz city, capital of northern Kunduz province on Thursday, provincial government spokesman Esmatullah Muradi said.

The clashes occurred after a group of Taliban militants attacked security checkpoints in Charkhab area outside Kunduz city at 11:00 a.m. local time, triggering the gun battle, the official said, adding that the clashes were over at 02:00 p.m. local time.

Three militants and two more policemen were injured in the fighting, the official said. The security forces would continue to chase the insurgents, the official added.