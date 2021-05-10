Ashraf Ghani
Ashraf Ghani

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has instructed the armed forces to observe a three-day ceasefire during the Eid al-Fitr holidays, hours after the Taliban declared their own ceasefire.

“The President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces have instructed the Afghan Defense and Security Forces to observe the ceasefire in respect of the Eid days,” the presidential palace said in a statement.

Ghani said that Taliban violence was indefensible given the withdrawal under way of international forces from the country, a move the militant group had long demanded.

“On behalf of the people of Afghanistan, we once again call on the Taliban to respond to the legitimate demand of the people for a permanent ceasefire and return to the negotiating table, so that our people can achieve their fundamental right which is living in a just and lasting peace,” the statement added.

The Taliban had earlier announced a three-day ceasefire on Sunday night.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleExperts: Scotland divided on independence; Wales referendum unlikely
Next articleGhana’s affordable housing scheme on course – Minister
Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH
https://www.dpa-international.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here