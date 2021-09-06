Afghan Resistance Forces Refute Claims Panjshir Fell Under Taliban Control

Afghanistan’s resistance forces in Panjshir refuted on Monday claims by the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) about taking full control over the province, and pledged to continue the fight against the radical movement.

Earlier on Monday, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid claimed capturing the resistance stronghold.

“The Taliban’s statement about capturing Panjshir is not true. Resistance Front forces are present at all the strategic positions across the valley to continue the fight. We assure the Afghan people that the fight against the Taliban and their partners will continue until justice and freedom prevail,” the resistance forces said in a statement, released on Twitter.