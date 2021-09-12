Afghan Universities May Resume Classes in 1 Week

The Afghan Higher Education Ministry and the country’s higher education institutions are likely to decide on restarting university classes within a week, Afghan media reported on Sunday.

Acting higher education minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, appointed by the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization), said that the discussion would not take more than a week, adding that the changes to the curriculum were being discussed as well, news agency Khaama Press reported.

The official stated that non-essential subjects would be replaced with more modern ones so that Afghan students could compete with the rest of the world.

Haqqani also confirmed that men and women would be separated into different classes.

According to earlier media reports, the Taliban ordered female students in private universities to wear abaya and niqab and to leave class five minutes earlier so as not to meet with men on their way out. Meanwhile, only women will be allowed to teach female students, or, wherever this cannot be arranged, “elderly men” of good reputation.