Afghanistan: Chinese minister criticizes US in call with Blinken

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticized the United States for “hastily withdrawing its troops” from Afghanistan in a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“Wang Yi clarified China’s position on the situation in Afghanistan, saying that facts have once again proved that it is difficult to gain a foothold by mechanically applying foreign models to countries with completely different history, culture and national conditions,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Solving problems with power and military means will only increase problems. The lessons in this regard deserve serious reflection,” the statement added.

Wang said that China is willing to communicate and have dialogue with the United States to ensure a smooth transition in Afghanistan and prevent a new civil war and humanitarian catastrophe.

Afghanistan should be encouraged to establish “an open-minded and inclusive political system that is in line with the national conditions of Afghanistan.”

Wang further stated that China and the US are both permanent members of the UN Security Council and important participants in the international system.

Faced with endless global challenges and urgent regional hotspot issues, China and the US ought to coordinate and cooperate, he said.

“However, the United States cannot deliberately constrain and suppress China on the one hand and harm China’s legitimate rights and interests, while on the other hand, it hopes that China will support and cooperate,” the statement added.