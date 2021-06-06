Afghanistan on Sunday recorded the highest single-day death toll from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The country’s Health Ministry announced that 50 patients had died from the infection in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,195. The ministry also registered 1,379 new cases.

The number of infections and deaths is believed to be much higher, since the country is registering only deaths in hospitals and not those who die at home. Many people with symptoms do not get a test.

The country is also running out of vaccines amid the surge in infections, and there is no date for the arrival of new vaccines.

The process of vaccinating new people has been stopped, and many of those who are waiting for the second jab have not received vaccines.

To curb the coronavirus’ spread, the government announced late Saturday that employees who are above age 55, pregnant or have diabetes, heart disease or cancer can work from home for two weeks.

Health Ministry spokesman Dastagir Nazari told dpa that the president has ordered the closure of wedding halls as well. Last week, schools, universities and colleges in 16 provinces were closed down.

Very few people are currently wearing masks in public places.

As hospital beds fill up, there are concerns about the lack of oxygen and intensive-care unit beds across the country.

Only 496,749 tests have been conducted for an estimated population of around 37 million.