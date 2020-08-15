Afghan government has begun the release of the remaining 400 controversial Taliban prisoners.

On Thursday, 80 hardcore Taliban inmates were freed, the National Security Council announced on Friday.

The release of the 400 Taliban prisoners classified as particularly dangerous is considered to be the last hurdle on the way of direct peace negotiations between the government and the militants.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday ordered the release of these Taliban-demanded prisoners after a traditional meeting approved their release.

Among the 400 detainees are 156 prisoners sentenced to death, according to a list provided to dpa by the National Security Council. Others were convicted for homicide, kidnapping, drug smuggling and other serious crimes.

Allegedly, the masterminds behind the bombing near the German Embassy in 2017 are also among the serious criminals.

The United States signed a peace agreement with the Taliban on February 29 in the Qatari city of Doha.

The agreement paves the way for the withdrawal of all international troops from Afghanistan in return for Taliban’s security guarantees.

In addition, the Taliban will enter into direct peace talks with the Afghan government after an exchange of prisoners as a confidence-building measure.