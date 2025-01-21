Afia Pokua Criticizes Captain Smart for Reckless Journalism Following Obuasi Mining Tragedy

Broadcast journalist Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady, has taken aim at her colleague Blessed Godsbrain Smart, also known as Captain Smart, accusing him of reckless journalism.

Speaking on her Gyaso Gyaso program on Okay FM, Vim Lady criticized Captain Smart for prioritizing sensationalism over responsible reporting, questioning his credibility as a journalist.

Her comments stem from a controversial statement Captain Smart made several months ago, urging the youth in Obuasi to confront AngloGold Ashanti and claim their “rightful possessions.” The statement resurfaced following a violent clash at the mining site on January 18, 2025, which led to the deaths of eight individuals. The incident raised concerns about the role of media rhetoric in fueling unrest, particularly in the context of Captain Smart’s previous remarks.

Vim Lady pointed out that Captain Smart’s confrontational style, which has become prominent at Onua TV, a subsidiary of Media General, did not appear overnight. She noted that his approach had been evident during his earlier roles at Fox FM, Angel FM, and Adom FM, where he often used provocative tactics against politicians. Vim Lady lamented that this style had been celebrated rather than critically examined, with some media managers encouraging presenters to emulate it.

The veteran journalist stressed the importance of ethical journalism, urging her colleagues to avoid distorting facts or inciting violence. She emphasized that while freedom of speech is essential, it should not be used as a license to promote division or sensationalism. “Our microphones are powerful tools,” Vim Lady said passionately. “Let’s use them responsibly, to build rather than destroy.”

The exchange comes in the wake of tragic events at the AngloGold Ashanti mining site in Obuasi, where illegal miners clashed with military personnel, leading to multiple fatalities. The ongoing debate raises crucial questions about the responsibility of media figures and the impact their words can have on public safety and social stability.