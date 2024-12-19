Afia Pokua Supports Mahama’s “Operation Recover All Loot” but Warns Against Lawlessness

Broadcast journalist Afia Pokua has expressed her strong backing for John Dramani Mahama’s ambitious “Operation Recover All Loot” (ORAL) initiative, a campaign aimed at reclaiming assets allegedly misappropriated under previous administrations.

However, she did not shy away from condemning recent actions reportedly carried out in the name of the campaign, highlighting the importance of adhering to the rule of law.

Speaking passionately on her show on Okay FM, the journalist, known as Vim Lady, reiterated her support for Mahama’s vision of accountability. Still, she cautioned against allowing partisan zeal to erode the nation’s legal framework. “I wholeheartedly support Mahama’s vision to recover what belongs to Ghana,” she said. “But if people take the law into their own hands, how different are we from the anarchy we claim to be fighting against?”

Her remarks followed a controversial incident at the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC), where an entourage allegedly led by National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Organizer Joseph Yammin attempted to seize bullion bars being processed for the Bank of Ghana. The incident took place at the National Assay Centre, located within the Aviance Cargo Terminal.

Afia Pokua voiced concern that such actions could set a dangerous precedent. “We cannot allow individuals, regardless of their political affiliation, to act as though Ghana is a lawless state,” she warned. “We have institutions for a reason. If we bypass them in pursuit of justice, we’re heading straight into chaos.”

The veteran broadcaster called the incident alarming, equating it to vigilante justice that undermines the democratic principles on which Ghana stands. “This is not how to recover anything. This is how to lose our nation,” she concluded.