Afia Pokua Urges Ghana Police to Halt Toy Gun Games to Prevent Potential Harm

Radio and television personality Afia Pokua has called on the Ghana Police Service to intervene and stop the growing trend of toy gun games, expressing concern that they could lead to real harm.

In a social media post, Afia Pokua warned that while the games may seem innocent, they could be exploited for malicious purposes. “Ghana Police must stop this senseless Toy Gun games before someone takes advantage of it to do real harm. Mehuuye-anka,” she stated.

The trend, which has resurfaced in the Ashanti Region and other parts of Ghana, involves young people reenacting childhood games with toy guns, particularly in anticipation of the 2024 Christmas season. Videos circulating on social media show many young people indulging in these nostalgic games. However, Afia Pokua’s comments highlight the potential risks associated with such activities.