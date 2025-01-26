Afia Schwarzenegger Faces Backlash After Claims She Works as Lyft/Uber Driver in the US

Ghanaian actress and media personality Afia Schwarzenegger is once again at the heart of controversy after her long-time rival, Chris Vincent Agyapong, alleged that she now works as a Lyft/Uber driver in the United States.

Chris shared a post on Facebook, accompanied by a screenshot of what he claimed was Afia’s Uber profile, triggering a storm of online reactions. Alongside the image, he wrote: “My friend’s Lyft driver in the USA looks familiar! The system will humble you and make you work, or else you will go hungry. This is Valentina working hard as a Lyft/Uber driver—may Zeus bless her hard work.”

Chris did not spare any criticism, adding his signature jabs at Afia, who has long been known for her outspoken, often controversial presence on social media. “Meanwhile, Chris-Vincent that this woman said he is broke, is impotent, and has no children and is travelling around the world with his 4 wives and probably many children,” he wrote.

The claim comes as a sharp contrast to the glamorous lifestyle Afia has portrayed on her social media since relocating to the U.S., where she frequently posts about luxury shopping, extravagant outings, and sharp political commentary. Many of her followers, who associate her with wealth and success, were left stunned by the allegations of her taking up a driver’s job.

Chris’s post ended with more of his trademark humor: “Your supposed rich/billionaire celebrity Aunty at work. Keep believing their fake lifestyles. Valentina, please pick me up from the airport to my hotel? I will surely tip you, unlike my friend who didn’t.”

Afia Schwarzenegger has yet to respond to the claims, but this incident has once again sparked conversations about authenticity and the often exaggerated portrayals of wealth and success among celebrities.