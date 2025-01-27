Afia Schwarzenegger Responds to Uber Driver Claims, Stresses Independence and Financial Success

Ghanaian socialite and actress Afia Schwarzenegger has responded to recent claims made by her rival, writer and lawyer Chris Vincent Agyapong, who suggested she is working as an Uber/Lyft driver in the United States.

The revelation quickly became a hot topic of conversation, sparking reactions from both fans and the media.

In a direct video response, Afia confirmed the claim, stating with a mix of nonchalance and confidence, “Yes, it’s true. I’m an Uber driver in the United States.” Despite the attention the news garnered, she seemed unfazed by the reactions, expressing surprise at the sheer volume of messages flooding in from followers seeking clarification. “I’ve been getting so many messages, and people are acting like this is some huge revelation. But honestly, I don’t know why it’s such a big deal,” she said.

Afia further explained that she had actually hinted at this job in previous social media posts, suggesting that she would pursue Uber driving if her driver’s license allowed her to do so. “I’ve been saying this for a while now—if my driver’s license qualifies me to drive for Uber, then why not? It’s a legit job,” she explained, minimizing the significance of Agyapong’s public disclosure.

The actress went on to defend her choice to drive for Uber, explaining that while many may dismiss this work, especially among immigrant communities, she sees it as a smart and viable business opportunity. “It takes intelligence to do this work. A lot of people, especially immigrants, might not want to do it, but for me, it’s a business opportunity. I’m making money, and I’m independent,” Afia said, proud of her decision to embrace this line of work.

Afia took the opportunity to address her critics directly, telling them that she has no intention of slowing down. “To those who criticize me and wish for my downfall, I say this: I’m doing just fine. I’m independent, and I’m financially successful. My hustle is real,” she asserted, emphasizing the importance of self-sufficiency and the dignity in all legitimate work that provides financial stability.

Her response highlights a broader discussion about the stigma that often surrounds certain jobs, particularly those within immigrant communities. While many might view driving for Uber as a job of last resort, Afia’s comments shine a light on the reality that for many, it’s not just a stopgap—it’s a smart financial move. In a world where hustle culture is increasingly embraced, Afia’s unapologetic stance on her own path underscores the value of independence and personal financial empowerment.