AFIDEP urges investment in Human Capital for a prosperous Kenya

A Senior Policy Research Analyst at the African Institute for Development Policy (AFIDEP) has called on the Kenya government to invest in human capital by skilling and reskilling the youth if the continent is to harness her demographic dividend.

Speaking in Nairobi during a panel discussion on the State of Kenya Population Report and the State of the World Population Report 2023, Dr Bernard Onyango said planning and investing in education and skills development in high school and at tertiary level will make a difference for the country.

“The continent’s growing youthful population may not yield the expected dividends if deliberate actions to develop their human capital is not taken serious,” he said.