Afienya Landowners Rise Against Relocation Of Abossey Okai Spare Parts Hub

The Chief of Afienya, Nene Tetteh Afutu III said he and his subjects cannot take the government seriously because they have never been engaged in discussions regarding the establishment of a West African Automotive Hub.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister had announced an establishment of a West African Automotive Hub in Ghana to be sited at Afienya in the Ningo Prampram district of the Greater Accra region.

The project would include the relocation of the spare parts dealers at Abossey Okai to Afienya.

According to the Chief, neither government nor the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council led by the Regional Minister, Mr. Henry Quartey, have consulted them about the project being established on their land.

The Chief of Afienya noted that even though the project is a laudable one, the government may fail if proper stakeholder engagements and consultations are not done.

He stressed that the land where the project is going to be sited is being contested by the traditional authorities who are asking for the release of the land which they say the government has acquired without compensation.

The Afienya Dangme Muslim Chief, Alhaji Abubakar Afutu also share the same concern on the need for proper community and stakeholder’s engagement even though the project according to him is a laudable one.

He called on the government to establish Secondary and Tertiary education institutions in the area to prepare the youth for such opportunities.