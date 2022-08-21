Afife Health Centre, Police and Schools supported by Canadian NGO

Canada Grace Mission (CGM), a Canadian-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has provided various forms of assistance, logistics and resources to some facilities at the Afife community in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta region to aid development.

The move, called ‘Afife Village Mission’ was aimed at helping the needy in society, as well as equipping some educational and health centres in the enclave with the requisite logistics and resources for accelerated development.

Among the items worth millions of Cedis donated included teaching and learning materials to some beneficiary schools such as, Afife Roman Catholic Basic, EP Basic, Afife Dziehe Junior High School (JHS), Afife Nyiehe JHS, and Afife Senior High Technical School.

Under health, the team also donated several items including Walkers, Trekking poles, Diapers, tourniquets, Dressing tray, medicine, and others to the Afife Health Centre for effective and efficient health delivery.

Mr Patrick Francis and Mrs Carolyn Merraro Francis, Jamaica born Canadians and founders of the Organisation, during a colourful event, said the gesture was the first of its kind in the Volta region after a request from Madam Hajia Mercy, an Afife indigene was made.

The team also revealed that it was their focus to help individuals and groups of people through the provision of basic human needs.

The team later appealed to students, teachers, health, and security agencies in the area to offer their best towards the development of the area.

Togbi Adrakpanya VI, the Paramount Chief of Afife Traditional Area, expressed his appreciation to the donors for the gesture.

He promised to ensure the items donated were put to good use and called for more donations from other individuals and groups, for community growth.

Present at the event, which was held at the Afife RC school on Saturday were Mr John Dordoe, the assembly member for the area, Chiefs, queen mothers, heads of government agencies, and residents from the area.

Some donations were also extended to the Ghana Police Service in the area.