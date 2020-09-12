Mr William Owuraku Aidoo, Member of Parliament (MP) for Afigya-Kwabre South, has donated mathematical sets to candidates who will be writing their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) from Monday, September 14, this year.

Candidates from 100 basic schools, made up of 52 public and 48 private ones, would receive a total of 4,000 pieces of the mathematical sets.

The donation is an annual affair of the MP to support BECE candidates in the area.

Mr Aidoo, who presented the items to the candidates in their schools, urged them to focus on their studies to pass their examinations and to enjoy the government’s free senior high school policy.

“Free SHS awaits all of you, and yours is to pass well so that you qualify. Kindly learn hard, do away with fear and never rely on leaks”, he told the candidates.

He also advised them to desist from watching television, social media, computer games and others at this crucial moment since that could distract their attention.

Mr Christian Adu Poku, the District Chief Executive for Afigya-Kwabre South, who accompanied the MP, said the government had done its part to improve educational infrastructure in the area.

He appealed to parents to support their wards physically, mentally, spiritually and psychologically to enable them to write the examinations with confidence and pass well.

Some of the beneficiaries commended the MP for the gesture and said it was enough motivation for them to work hard to pass their examinations.