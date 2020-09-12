Ms Mavis Nkansah-Boadu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Afigya Sekyere East, has as part of efforts to ensure inclusive education, awarded scholarships to 64 needy but brilliant tertiary students in the area.

Twenty-one (21) students received the scholarships in 2018, 33 received it in 2019, while 10 students had so far benefited this year.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Ms Nkansah-Boadu, said in addition to the scholarships, over 400 students had received various forms of financial assistance in the last four years.

Again, through her share of the MPs Common Fund, she had constructed a six-unit classroom block for Akyekesease D/A School, a kindergarten block at Akyekesease D/A, and a three-unit classroom block with store rooms for Wiamoase SDA School.

A total of 400 desks and 10 sets of dining tables and benches had also been presented to some basic and senior high schools in the constituency.

Ms Nkansah-Boadu said a vocational and technical training institute was established at Agona to train and equip the youth with vocational skills to create employment for themselves.

She had supported the training of personnel under the Educate Ghana Module of the Nation Builders Corps to keep them abreast with their roles and familiarize themselves with the teaching profession.

Ms Nkansah-Boadu said to improve sanitation in schools, work had started on the construction of modern toilet facilities in several public basic schools in the area.

She mentioned some of the beneficiary schools as the Adu Gyamfi SHS at Jamasi, Agona Senior High Technical School, Okomfo Anokye SHS at Wiamoase, and Akyekesease D/A School.