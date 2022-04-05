Aflao Chief Urged Border Security Officials To Protect Ghana’s Image

Torgbui Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti V, Paramount Chief of Aflao Traditional Area has urged Border Security (BORSEC) officials to always project the country’s good image in the performance of their duties.

That, he explained could be done through diplomacy and professionalism in their dealings with people travelling in and out of the country.

Torgbui Fiti made the call when Mr Maxwell Koffie Lugudor, Municipal Chief Executive for Ketu South led Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi, Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) together with his entourage caledl on him.

The Comptroller-General was in the Municipality to visit the Aflao, Kpoglu and the Akanu Borders to observe processes there following the reopening of land borders and to motivate BORSEC officials to put up their best to safeguard the country’s eastern borders.

“The Paramount Chief said officers of the GIS especially, the Agency mandated to regulate and monitor entry and exit of people through the country’s frontiers ought to be mindful of their critical roles of creating the right impressions about Ghana in the minds of visitors as they served as first points of contact and by their conducts the country and its people would be rated.”

He gave an instance, where during one of his visits to the USA, he was detained and questioned at the airport without suspecting anything because of how tactical the officials there went about the process saying, “You’re doing well but you must relook at your approach.”

Torgbui Fiti called on the Comptroller-General to provide personnel with the right logistics including motorbikes and tents to facilitate their work saying, most of the time, “your men serve under harsh conditions.”

He lauded the reopening of the land borders and appealed to the government for bilateral negotiations to get Presidents of neighbouring countries to open their borders to enable free movement of people to neighbouring countries for trade to restore livelihood of border residents in particular.

Mr Takyi indicated that negotiations were ongoing to have Ghana’s neighbours to open their side of the border for free movement of citizens in the region and disclosed that government had devoted lots of money into retooling all security agencies to improve their work.