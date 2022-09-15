Aflao Commissions Community Day SHTS In Aflao

Torgbui Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti V, Paramount Chief of Aflao Traditional Area says he is relieved that finally the Aflao Community Day Senior High Technical School, has been completed and commissioned.

He said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency Tuesday after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, had commissioned the E-Block project meant for the Ketu South Municipality.

The three-story four classroom blocks with offices, laboratories, and washrooms, awarded by the Mahama Administration in 2015 to be executed within 18 months, took about seven years to be completed and handed over.

The delay in completion of the project became a topical national political matter with Torgbui Fiti, the Member of Parliament and citizens of the area blaming lack of government commitment towards the project.

The government on the other hand, assured the chief and the people of its resolve to see to the completion and operationalisation of the school for the 2022 academic year.

Torgbui Fiti said he was relieved that finally, the project was completed and commissioned to make second cycle education accessible to his people.

He said: “All that is important to me is for my people to have secondary education. I complained about the delay in completing this project and it has been done. Today, the President came to commission it. The children need to attend this school because education is the surest way to ensure they become successful citizens for their families and then society.”

“When I see my people at the Aflao Border struggling to make a living, it saddens me because it is not their wish to be at the border doing those kinds of menial jobs and sometimes engaging in vices.

“The situation is so because in the absence of a school, the border has become their college and so with this school now completed and operating, my people will be in school. And we hope to have a university in future,” he added.

Torgbui Fiti said he had a talk with the President when he (the President) called on him at his residence and that he reminded him of some development problems in the Traditional Area including the deplorable Komla Dumor Road, which needed urgent attention and hoped that in no time, help would come.

He passionately requested that the school be named “Fiti Memorial Community Day Senior High Technical School” to honour the memory of the wishes of his predecessors now that the facility has come alive.