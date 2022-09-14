Aflao Community Day School Commissioned

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned the Aflao Community Day Senior High Technical School at Agblekpui for use.

This happened when he visited Ketu South on Tuesday as part of his two-day tour of the Volta Region.

The three-story four classroom blocks with offices, laboratories and washrooms are the Ketu South E-block project awarded by the Mahama administration in 2015 to be executed within 18 months but delayed till this September.

The issue about the delay in completion of the project became a topical national political matter with traditional leaders, the Member of Parliament and citizens of the area blaming lack of government’s commitment towards the project.

Mr Sadrack Kwame Abiwu, Headmaster of the school in an interview with the Ghana News Agency outlined few challenges of the infant school especially transportation which he said was affecting both staff and students and appealed for swift intervention.

He underscored the need to initiate the process to upgrade the school to a boarding status and put-up staff bungalows to accommodate staff saying, the school was over 4km from Aflao Township requiring both staff and students to spend GH¢14.00 on just transport to-and-from school to the main junction thus, impacting on school attendance.

“In the interim however, we would need a bus to serve as a shuttle bus in conveying staff and students to-and-from the school. In fact, we would be eternally grateful to the President if this arrangement of a bus is executed.”

Present to witness the commissioning were chiefs from the Aflao Traditional Area, security agencies, students, heads of departments, sister Ketu South schools, New Patriotic Party functionaries and the public.