Aflao Godigbe Festival returns after two years on hold

Indigenes of Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region are readying themselves for this year’s Godigbe Festival.

The festival, which was put on hold by the Aflao traditional area in 2020 following the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic would be climaxed with a grand durbar of Chiefs on Saturday, November 26, at the Aflao Victoria park.

Torgbi Nyakeli Tortsofia VII, chairman of the festival planning committee said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency that this year’s festival was a special one as it coincided with the 25th anniversary of the coronation of the paramount chief of the Aflao traditional area Torgbiga Amenya Fiti V.

He said several activities had been lined up to make the festival a success.

Some of these activities, which he said had already taken place included the Inter SHS King Fiti gold tournament, the root tour from (Ghana -Togo)- Aflao -Notsie-Kara (Benin)- Abormey-Allada-Cotonou, Aflao inter-Churches Bible quiz competition, Health walk, Soccer competition between Aflao Chiefs and security agencies, Miss Godigbe Beauty Pageant.

Torgbi Nyakeli Tortsofia on behalf of the paramount chief of the area and all indigenes of Aflao, thanked the almighty God (Sogbo-Lisa) and the souls of the departed ancestors for protecting and sustaining the traditional area over the years and called for “all hands-on deck” to make the festival a successful and memorable one.

The festival, which is expected to be graced by the President of the Republic, Nana Akufo- Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama is being celebrated on the theme: “25 years of inspirational leadership and the restoration of the rights and privileges of the Aflawiawo”