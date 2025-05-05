Aflao Paramount Chief Presents Kwamigah-Atokple With Powerful Plaque Of Lion Cub

The Paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional Council, Torgbui Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti V, has presented a momentous, symbolic plaque to Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, Volta Regional Representative on the Council of State Ghana.

The symbolic plaque, bearing the image of a lion cub — a powerful emblem, is an affirmation that the Traditional Council had accepted him as one of their own.

Making this know in a social media post, the Council of State member described the honour as a ‘touching moment.’

He wrote; “It was a humbling moment to be invited as the Special Guest of Honour at the inauguration of the Virtuous Queens Association, held at the Palace of Torgbui Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti V, the Paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional Council. The invitation came directly from Torgbui himself, and his warm welcome reminded me of the deep roots I have in this land and the strong ties that connect me to the Traditional Council.

“A particularly touching moment was when Torgbui presented me with a symbolic plaque bearing the image of a lion cub—a powerful emblem. He explained that it wasn’t just a symbol, but a message. The lion cub represented me, and through it, the Traditional Council was affirming that I am one of their own. It served as a poignant reminder that I carry their hopes,” he wrote.

Gabriel Kwamigah-Atokple added that the respected chief also acknowledge him for the great and giant strides he has been making to promote the region and its overall image.

“During his remarks, Torgbui acknowledged the work I have been doing in the region and encouraged me to continue using my position as the Volta Region’s representative on the Council of State to support development in our communities,” he added.

As part of his way of supporting the Virtuous Queens Association, and together with his partners, the Council of State member contributed over GH¢100,000 to the initiative.

According to him, the gathering depicted unity and the association’s work is something that he believes in.

“As part of my support for the Association’s vision to uplift women and young girls across the region, my partners and I contributed GH¢110,000.00 as seed funding to help launch their programmes.

“The event brought together people united by a shared commitment to progress and community well-being. It was a meaningful gathering that reaffirmed the importance of unity, responsibility, and purpose in building a better future for all,” he added.

Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple is known for his philanthropic works, which have transcended all forms of people, particularly in the Volta Region.