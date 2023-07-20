Aflao SHS burgled: Transformer dismantled

Some unknown persons have broken into the premises of the Aflao Senior High School (SHS) and dismantled the electricity transformer that feeds the school with power and stolen some components from it.

The hoodlums were also dug out, cut off and made away with the underground cables to the transformer, leaving the school in darkness.

Mr. Shadrack Abiuw, headmaster of the school narrating the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a visit to the school, said the incident occurred about a week ago and had since left the school in darkness, affecting teaching, and learning activities as a result.

He appealed to the Ketu South Municipal Assembly and the Electricity Company of Ghana to help replace the transformer for smooth academic activities to continue.

Mr Abiuw said since the school began operating some two years ago, no security personnel had been posted to the school and blamed the incident on the situation.

He called on the relevant institutions to ensure the security of the school by sending in some security personnel to forestall those happenings going forward.

Mr. Benjamin Obeng Antwi, Volta Regional Public Relations Officer of ECG told the Ghana News Agency, Thursday, the transformer has been replaced and power supply restored on Wednesday.

He said the area had been recording theft of transformers in recent time and appealed to residents of the enclave to be vigilant and report suspicious characters to the Police, indicating the replaced transformer could have served a community in need of the same facility.