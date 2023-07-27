Aflao Traditional Council pays courtesy call on Ghana’s Ambassador to Togo

A delegation from the Aflao Traditional Council led by it’s President and Paramount Chief of the area, Torgbiga Amenya Fiti V, has on Tuesday, July 25, paid a visit to Ghana’s ambassador to the Republic of Togo H.E Kofi Mensah Demitia in Lome the Togolese capital.

The visit was to hold talks with the envoy on issues relating to the opening of the “Boka” dam in Lome by the Togolese authorities which spilled over into Aflao resulting in the flooding of some communities in the area and leading to the displacement of the residents, destruction of homes and property as well as farm lands.

Residents of the affected communities including Duta, Akporkploe and Agbawoeme have been calling on their Chiefs and the authorities to step in to remedy the situation, which necessitated the visit.

Torgbi Fiti appealed to Ghana’s ambassador to engage with the Togolese authorities to find a way of dealing with the development to ensure that the lives and property of his people were protected.

He pledged the traditional council’s commitment to collaborating with the relevant institutions to ensure that the problem was resolved.

H.E Ambassador Kofi Mensah Demitia who is also the Dadeasehene and the Kyidomhene of the Kianae Traditional Area in the Oti Region, expressed joy at the visit and assured the delegation of the embassy’s willingness to engage with the Togolese counterparts in finding an amicable solution to the problem.

He said the bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries was very cordial and expressed hope that the Togolese authorities would understand the concerns raised by the delegation.

The delegation was made up of Torgbi Vedzesu Nii Kpambi V, Divisional Chief of Aflao-Teshie, Torgbi Nyakeli Tortsofia VII of Wudoaba, Torgbi Akoto V, Torgbi Ekpe Larbi II.

The rest are, Torgbi Amenyo Degbedzayi III, Torgbi Hor, Torgbi Atsikpa, Dumega Adzale and Fiator Ben Henyo of Batorme.