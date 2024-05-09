AFMASS food Expo 2024 to promote food futures

AFMASS Food Expo Eastern Africa, the region’s premier food, consumer goods, hospitality, and retail trade show, returns for its 2024 edition from June 12-14 at the Sarit Expo Centre in Westlands, Nairobi, Kenya. This powerhouse event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to explore cutting-edge technologies, discover investment opportunities, and address key challenges facing the food sector in Africa.

Since its inception in 2015, AFMASS Food Expo has evolved into the most crucial platform for sourcing the latest technologies and packaged food products, discovering investment opportunities, and exploring market trends within Africa’s food and agriculture industry value chain.

The 2024 edition of AFMASS Food Expo Eastern Africa will feature eight special sections, showcasing a diverse range of solutions across various categories, including packaging, ingredients and commodities, milling and baking technologies, dairy manufacturing, meat, poultry, and fish, fresh produce, and beverages.

Comprehensive Program for Industry Growth

With a focus on uniting industry leaders for innovation and growth, the Expo will offer a comprehensive program including a buzzing Expo Hall, a High-level Conference, and Networking Opportunities. The Expo Hall will feature a wide array of the latest packaged food products, cutting-edge equipment, innovative ingredients, state-of-the-art packaging solutions, efficient logistics services, and other vital offerings tailored to Africa’s burgeoning food industry.

“We are very excited with the increased pace of bookings for this year’s trade show compared to past editions, with the variety of sponsors and exhibitors spanning the entire range of solutions that will be on show at the event,” reveals Francis Juma, the Founder & CEO of FW Africa Events, the organizer.

“We are especially excited to see strong interest from global leaders in ingredients solutions, milling and processing technologies, and storage and supply chain solutions, giving us confidence that this year’s event will be the best since the first edition in 2015.”

AFMASS Food Expo Eastern Africa is proud to have the support of esteemed sponsors such as Buhler, Freddy Hirsch, Broadway, and Bakex Millers.

The event has also secured a distinguished lineup of exhibitors, including Makenas, Altinbilek, Bastak, Ingredion, Doehler, PIL, React Cert, Sorela, Sai Raj, Techpak, DPL Festive, BMPE, and Chemital. These companies represent diverse expertise, from food processing solutions to ingredient supply, certification services, and packaging technology, making them pivotal contributors to the event’s success.

In addition to the Expo Hall, the event will host an industry conference that brings together thought leaders, technology providers, government agencies, and more. This high-level conference will delve into a range of pertinent topics shaping the food industry in Eastern Africa.

Discussions will revolve around key themes such as the status of food manufacturing and retail, innovations, and sustainability in various sectors including dairy, meat, poultry, fish, seafood, milling, bakery, animal feed, snacks, fresh produce, coffee, and tea. Attendees can expect insights into market trends, investment opportunities, trade prospects, advances in sustainability practices, and strategies for accessing trade and market opportunities across different segments of the food industry in Africa.

Further, the AFMASS Food Expo Eastern Africa 2024 offers a platform for networking and fun, where attendees can engage in productive business networking with food processors, traders, distributors, retailers, government agencies, suppliers of new technologies, and other stakeholders. This networking aspect is crucial for forging meaningful connections, exploring potential partnerships, and staying updated with industry trends and innovations.