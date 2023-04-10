Afowiri Fondzenyuy Flattered By Eliud Kipchoge’s Marathon Comparison

Afowiri Kizito Fondzenyuy has referred to the comparisons with the fastest marathoner ever lived, Kenyan born Eliud Kipchoge, as impressive but flattering.

Even when Eluid is standing far from him, Afowiri believes that Kenyan who has won 15 out of the 19 marathons and holds a marathon finish record of 1 hour 59 minutes and 40 seconds is a legend whose records are second to none.

With 13 completed marathons under his belt, Afowiri said that while it is obvious the two of them are running for different reasons, the common thing is that they always make it to the finish line.

“He is a legend and it is flattering to see comparisons like this. I really appreciate it”

“He is a serial winner and a great athlete who is inspiring a lot of people with his story and as much as I would love to compete and win like him, I am just good with achieving my goal of entering the marathon”, Afowiri said.

Afowiri Kizito Fondzenyuy who is also known as Kitz has in 13 marathons raised more than $120,000 to support research, health and education around the world.

Proceeds from his involvement in Marathons used for the purchasing of educational materials; construction of school blocks in Cameroon; enhancement of autism research; provision of support for Ebola patients among others.

Kitz said that no medal will mean more than seeing disadvantaged children having a better education that will translate to a better life for them.

He said that running for these reasons that will benefit hundreds of kids makes him feel like all of them are running on his shoulders.

“I feel them with me, every single beneficiary and that is my purpose, my medal and when ever we hit our target, no other finish line feels more better than it”

“I appreciate everyone who has been there with me from day one and everyone who has presently donated ahead of the Boston Marathon. We will keep smashing records”

Afowiri Kizito Fondzenyuy is aiming at achieving a world record of being the fastest marathoner on Toghu, an outfit known to the people of the North West region of Cameroon.

He will be will be running 26.2 miles at the Boston Marathon on April 17, 2023 to raise money for school children in Cameroon