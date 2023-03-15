AfPC President Samson Deen ends tour of North Africa

Mr. Samson Deen, the President of the Africa Paralympic Committee (AfPC) has ended his eight-day working visit in North Africa successfully.

The President visited some North African countries to discuss the inclusion of Para-Sports in the African Union (AU) and the Specialised Technical Committee (STC) Agenda.

President Deen said, “my eight-day working visit to Morocco and Egypt ended today with much hope for the Paralympic Movement in Africa”.

He said, “the outstanding leadership of Dr. Ashraf Sobhy and Mr. Mustapha Ussif, both Youth and Sports Ministers of Egypt and Ghana would see our sports getting the needed recognition in the AU”.

He said, “I was received and hosted with great experience and love, I thank you all for the warm reception”.

He also expressed his profound gratitude to the National Paralympic Committee of Egypt, Dr. Hayat Khattab and Ibrahim Amin for the warm reception.

He said, “as part of my agenda and that of the board to expand para-sport within the region, we need government support for our bidding to host the first ever Para Games”.

Mr. Abderrazzak Akkari Moroccan Sports Director at the Ministry of National Education gave the assurances of their government to support the hosting of the Para Games in Ghana.

He urged his colleague ministers within the region to provide the needed support for the successful hosting of the tournament in September this year.

He noted that they also support the agenda to submit a framework that would see the AU Council through the STC agenda in the next bidding of the African Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2027.

The AfPC President will continue the agenda in the West Africa Zone in April with a visit to Guinea Bissau and Nigeria.