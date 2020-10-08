Afra Media Consult, an event planning company, on Wednesday launched the maiden edition ”Statesmen Peace Walk” targeted at promoting peace and unity ahead of the December 7 elections.

The walk themed ” Walking for Peace, Before, During and After the Election” would be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

Mr Afra Harrison Kwaku Ofosu, the Chief Executive of Afra Media Consult, in his speech at the launch said “Obviously we are in Election year and we deem it important to organise a walk to emphasize the need for peace.

“We want to use this walk to enable aspirants of various political parties to dialogue and discuss ways of sustaining the peace of the country.

“By this gesture the populace will be assured of a peaceful election. We want to tell the world that when it comes to unity, despite the differences, we are one Ghana. This can be told better with our Statement walking together demonstrating oneness and love for one another,” he said

Chief Executive Officer of Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) Samuel Kofi Acheampong, in his remarks at the launch said they were delighted to be part of the walk and they would energize participants with their new product “Adonko Next Level” Energy Drink which headlines the walk.

The launch also witnessed a magical poetry recital by Nakeeyat Dramani, winner of season 10 of TV3’s Talented Kids, who urged politicians to promote peace and not to grasp the country with fear with some of their divisive statements whenever election approaches.

Participants of the upcoming peace walk will be flag bearers of various political parties, National Peace Council, religious bodies, election officials, among others.

Other partners of the walk include MediMoses, Askof Productions, Awo Komi, among others.