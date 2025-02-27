Afram Plains North Communities Launch Initiative to Address Social Injustice

In a determined effort to tackle deep-rooted social and economic challenges, residents of the island and lake communities in Afram Plains North have established a new non-governmental organization (NGO), Freedom Islands Rights and Social Transformation (FIRST).

This grassroots initiative seeks to promote social justice and improve the livelihoods of residents, particularly women and children, in the deprived rural district.

Despite Afram Plains North’s vast agricultural potential and contributions to Ghana’s food security, the area has long faced developmental neglect, including poor infrastructure, limited access to quality education and healthcare, and economic marginalization. Recognizing these persistent issues, community members have come together to demand equitable resource distribution, improved public services, and sustainable development. FIRST also aims to amplify the voices of marginalized groups, including youth, women, children, and indigenous populations, in policymaking and decision-making processes.

At the launch of the initiative, Dr. Samuel Okyere, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Bristol in the UK, whose research inspired the formation of the NGO, commended the community for taking action to demand their rights. He highlighted findings from his study, Modern Marronage: The Pursuit and Practice of Freedom in the Contemporary World, which revealed severe developmental deficits in island communities, such as the absence of quality education, healthcare, and electricity, as well as a lack of teachers and health professionals.

Dr. Okyere also expressed concern over the plight of children in these communities, many of whom are forced to travel long distances by canoe or on foot to access education. He lamented that due to these challenges, many children are compelled to abandon school and follow their parents into fishing, a situation that has led to serious human rights concerns. He criticized some international organizations claiming to combat child labor and trafficking on Lake Volta for their forceful intervention methods. Instead, he urged such organizations to collaborate with the Government of Ghana and local residents to find innovative and sustainable solutions to the economic hardships driving child labor.

The immediate past Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Betty Krosbi Mensah, who served as the guest speaker at the launch, decried the longstanding neglect of Afram Plains North by successive governments. She emphasized that the region has been unfairly excluded from national development, exacerbating poverty among residents. This, she noted, has forced many children—often the primary breadwinners of their families—into fishing at the expense of their education.

Child labor in the fishing industry remains a significant challenge in the area, contributing to high school dropout rates and perpetuating cycles of poverty. Krosbi Mensah urged parents to prioritize their children’s education rather than allowing them to engage in labor-intensive fishing activities. She expressed hope that FIRST would help bring meaningful change to the district.

“This is a new dawn for Afram Plains North,” she said. “With collective effort, we can bring real change and improve the lives of our people.”

The Executive Director of FIRST, Billy Benson, reaffirmed the organization’s mission to promote social justice, human rights, and sustainable development among indigenous islanders and communities along Lake Volta.

“FIRST is about reclaiming our rights and ensuring that our communities have the tools and resources they need to thrive,” he stated.

He further disclosed that the initiative has already gained support from local leaders, civil society organizations, and international partners. The organization plans to roll out various programs focused on education, healthcare, and economic empowerment. These include vocational training for the youth, health outreach services, and advocacy campaigns to raise awareness about social justice issues affecting the community.

The launch of FIRST comes at a time when Ghana continues to grapple with broader national challenges, including economic inequality and political decentralization. Observers believe that if successful, this initiative could serve as a model for other marginalized communities facing similar issues across the country.

As FIRST embarks on its mission, the people of Afram Plains North remain hopeful that this initiative will bring about tangible improvements and help bridge the gap between rural and urban development in Ghana.