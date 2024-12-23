Afram Plains North MP-Elect Worlase Kpeli Weighs Options for Parliamentary Alignment

Worlase Kpeli, the newly elected Member of Parliament for Afram Plains North, has revealed his intention to consult with his constituents before deciding whether to align with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament.

In an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show, Kpeli emphasized the importance of a thoughtful decision-making process, acknowledging the complexity of aligning with any political party. “There are a lot of things that go into this decision and consultations. There are decisions that one must go through to determine who to do business with, and I will have to consult my people before,” he stated.

Kpeli’s victory marked a notable political shift, as he ran as an independent candidate after being suspended by the NDC. Despite the odds, he secured the Afram Plains North seat, showcasing strong grassroots support.

Regarding his future relationship with the NDC, Kpeli pointed out that the party’s constitution does not explicitly prohibit him from engaging with the NDC following his independent candidacy. “Looking through the NDC’s constitution, there is no express clause that goes against me going independent. It is just by convention that we all say it, but expressly, I don’t see any binding clause that forfeits my membership in the NDC,” he explained.

Kpeli’s stance underscores his commitment to consult with his constituents before making any decisions about his parliamentary affiliation, signaling that his political alignment will be shaped by the interests of those who elected him.